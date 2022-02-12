SPRINGFIELD — Deepa Krishna has been named director of finance and accounting at New England Public Media. She will oversee the nonprofit media organization’s $10 million budget, working directly with internal departments, as well as community funders and grantors.
Krishna, a licensed certified public accountant, joins New England Public Media from the Connecticut Airport Authority in Windsor Locks, Conn., where she served as the accounting manager for Bradley International Airport and five general aviation airports.
She previously had served as finance manager for Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group.
Krishna holds a master’s degree in commerce and accounting from Madurai Kamaraj University in India, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce and accounting from Mahatma Gandhi University in India.