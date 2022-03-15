SPRINGFIELD — Elizabeth Román has joined New England Public Media as managing editor for news, after reporting for nearly two decades at the Springfield Republican.
In recent years, she has also edited El Pueblo Latino, co-founded Colectivo de Medios Latinos, and appeared as a panelist on NEPM's “The Short List” and “Connecting Point.” In her role at NEPM, she will edit daily news stories, work to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and explore ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
Roman, a lifelong resident of Springfield, is the daughter of Puerto Rican parents who migrated to Massachusetts more than 40 years ago. She is a graduate of Holyoke Community College and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.