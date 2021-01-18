Nestle Prepared Foods is recalling 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pockets that may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The frozen product was produced from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16. The product has a shelf life of 14 months. The product is packaged in this manner: 54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza Garlic Buttery Crust” with a “best before Feb. 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at 800-350-5016.