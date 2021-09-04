PITTSFIELD — Drs. Stanley Tuhrim and Betty Mintz have joined the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the physician staff of Neurology Professional Services of BMC.
Tuhrim and Mintz, both board-certified and fellowship-trained neurologists, are husband and wife.
Tuhrim is board certified in neurology and vascular neurology. He received his medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and completed his residency at Mount Sinai Hospital.
He is fellowship trained in cerebrovascular disease from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Mintz is board certified in neurology and electrodiagnostic medicine. She completed her residency at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and received her medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Mintz is fellowship trained in neuromuscular disease from The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She specializes in electromyography and nerve conduction studies, as well as treating patients with myasthenia gravis, which is a condition caused by a breakdown in communication between nerves and muscles.