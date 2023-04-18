A Brazilian market and bakery, Brazzucas, is coming to North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Fabia Raquel Atherton and Nazira Vargas used to drive two hours to buy what were considered staples in their home countries of Brazil and Costa Rica. Now, they are bringing many of the same staples to the community by opening a Brazilian market here.

Brazzucas, a Portuguese nickname for Brazilians, will open in June at 75 North St., the former home of The Berkshire General Store before it closed in December. The Brazilian restaurant Espetinho Carioca, which opened in December, is across the street.

Atherton said she and Vargas are friends with the owners of Espetinho Carioca, and see their store as a chance to complete the local Brazilian food ecosystem.

“We don't have to compete," she said. "If you go to places a couple of hours away from here, you can see a Brazilian restaurant, a bakery and a market thriving next to one another.”

Mariane Melo, from Espetinho Carioca, is happy to see Brazzucas opening. She said having a market that close would help the restaurant if an ingredient runs out.

To avoid competing, Brazzucas will make limited use of its kitchen. One exception will be Cachorro Quente, Brazilian hotdogs featuring hard boiled quail eggs, corn, peas, ground beef and Parmesan cheese, with olives and shoestring potatoes on the side.

Some of what the couple will be bringing to town include meats like Brazilian sausage, chicken hearts and picanha, also known as top sirloin cap. Shelves will also be stocked with sugar cane juice, Latin American cheeses, some baked goods, and much more.

And if with all that, you don’t find what you’re looking for, Vargas says they are open to suggestions. “We’re going to have a board where people can write down requests.” This Eagle reporter was the first to put in a formal request for a Spanish-style horchata.

Atherton and Vargas are aware that their food culture isn’t well known in The Berkshires. To make introductions, the couple is planning a June grand-opening party that will include free food and drinks for people to sample and see how the ingredients in the store can be used. “We want to make it very open for people to come back,” Atherton said.

Besides the food, they are also bringing the common Brazilian and Costa Rican business practice to hold raffles open to customers who spend a certain amount.

Brazzucas will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week. Atherton and Vargas are still deciding whether to be closed on Sunday or Monday.

Their in-store bakery will be small during the first year of operation, but there will be a space with comfortable chairs and a little table to enjoy a pastry.

Atherton and Vargas, who have been together for 16 years, met at La Fogata restaurant on Tyler Street; they now have two children.

They have been working as Shared Living Providers, hosting people with disabilities; eventually, they say they want to hire people with disabilities as store employees.

Atherton and Vargas did not think their dream to open a store would come together so quickly. But Atherton said they were surprised by all the help and donations they've received, including one from their landlord who gave them a lot of kitchen and store supplies the Berkshire General Store left behind. Additionally, the couple is working on applying to the Vibe North Street Grant.

This program by the Berkshire Black Economic Council is offering up to $25,000 to businesses willing to occupy North Street vacant storefronts.