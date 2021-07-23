PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Cider Project of North Adams will launch the 2020 vintage of its Hancock Shaker Village Hard Cider at 6 p.m. July 28 at a cider maker’s dinner at Hancock Shaker Village. The artisanal cider maker has spent the last two years making a sparkling hard cider from heirloom apples gathered in Hancock Shaker Village’s historic orchard. The al fresco dinner will be prepared by Chef Josh Kelly of Bimi’s. Tickets are $85, $75 for HSV members. Information: cmcdaniel@hancockshakervillage.org or HancockShakerVillage.org.