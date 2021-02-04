NORTH ADAMS — Kevin R. Thomas has opened Green River Coaching and Consulting, which is focused on helping people and organizations work better together.
Thomas' services help teams communicate and collaborate more effectively, successfully implement change initiatives and provide better customer service.
“Launching a business in the midst of a pandemic hasn’t been easy,” Thomas said. “Many businesses have tried to postpone using these kinds of services until people can return to the office. As the pandemic goes on, though, many employers are realizing that communication and collaboration skills are even more important when work is being done virtually.
"All of Green River’s services can be offered remotely, and I strive to make the experience as engaging as possible for participants,” he said.
Thomas came to the Berkshires in 2013, when he was named learning and development manager at Williams College, a position he held until September.
Green River is named after the body of water of the same name in Williamstown.