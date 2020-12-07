The New England Council, one of the region’s oldest business organizations, will hold its annual meeting virtually, from 12:45 to 1 p.m. Tuesday. All members are invited to attend.
The purpose of the meeting is to elect and qualify to serve on the council’s board those persons nominated for such election by the existing board members during the calendar year, as required in the council’s bylaws. A brief presentation by President and CEO Jim Brett, focusing on the council’s key accomplishments in 2020, will take place, followed by a vote.
Information: newenglandcouncil.com.