GREAT BARRINGTON — The nonprofit behavioral health agency Clinical & Support Options has opened a free family resource center in Great Barrington, inside the historic Whiting House at 141 West Ave.
The center provides free support services to any family with children to age 18.
The center will be hosting an open house Aug. 12 for any local family or community partner interested in learning more about its human services program. Guests will be able to meet the center staff and tour the facility.
Information: facebook.com/events/408553167205368.