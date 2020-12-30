BOSTON — MassDevelopment has made $390,000 available in a new round of funding for the Commonwealth Places program, a statewide initiative that leverages public support for placemaking projects in Massachusetts.
Funding through this second special Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places is being made available specifically to assist local economic recovery efforts as community partners prepare public spaces and commercial districts to serve residents and visitors.
Eligible projects will comply with the commonwealth’s Reopening Massachusetts plan, and might include outdoor seating spaces, sidewalk retail venues, partitions to support social distancing and more.
Expressions of interest will be accepted on a rolling basis until June 30 and are available at massdevelopment.com/commonwealthplaces.
MassDevelopment will host an informational webinar about the program Jan. 12. Those interested can register at massdevelopment.com/cp-webinar.