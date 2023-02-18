New Marlborough Land Trust appoints four new board members

NEW MARLBOROUGH — Paula Hatch, Fran Lartigue, Matt Sheffer and Katherine Slingluff have been appointed to the board of directors of the New Marlborough Land Trust, which increases the panel’s membership to 12.
Hatch is the former director of the Berkshire Bach Society and, previously, the South Berkshire Education Collaborative.
Lartigue is a longtime educator who serves as the senior content and curriculum specialist for ParentPowered Benefit Corp.
Lartigue has developed science and technology curricula for the Flying Cloud Institute in Great Barrington, and served on the New Marlborough/Monterey PTA and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District School Committee. She holds a master's degree in early childhood education from Bank Street College.
Sheffer has an extensive background in land conservation and regenerative agriculture. He is the managing director of Hudson Carbon in Hudson, N.Y. a research and policy organization focused on sustainability.
Slingluff is a photographer, musician and textile designer. Her creative energies and love for nature were displayed when she performed at the Land Trust’s GoodTimes@Goodnow event in September.
The New Marlborough Land Trust owns and manages approximately 900 acres featuring miles of public hiking trails. Information: www.nmlandtrust.org.