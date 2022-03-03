New restaurant Antojitos Oaxaca in Lee serves up a true taste of southern Mexican cuisine

LEE — An Albany couple has brought Oaxacan cuisine to the Berkshires.
Gricelda and Hector Herrera have opened Antojitos Oaxaca in the former Sullivan Station restaurant on Railroad Street, most recently home to Lucia's Latin Kitchen, which closed last year due to the pandemic.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday officially ushered in the latest eatery to become part of Lee's busy downtown restaurant scene. The establishment will be open for lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The restaurant is an expansion of the small eatery and shop the Herreras opened six years ago in Albany, N.Y. Lee affords the couple a chance to run a full-service restaurant.
"This is a bigger opportunity with nice people in a nice town," said Gricelda.
The Lee establishment will have a liquor license, live entertainment on Saturdays and seat three to four times as many people as in Albany, according to Hector.
"Albany is more like a deli store. We can seat 10 to 12 people. We came to Lee to expand," he said.
The Herreras foray into the food service industry began 15 years ago after the couple arrived in the Albany area from the Oaxaca region in southern Mexico. They began working at various eateries while raising four young daughters. Eventually, the couple opened Oaxaquena Triqui on the corner of North Lake Avenue and Bradford Street in Albany in August 2016.
The Herreras found there was a market for a true taste of Oaxaca and wanted people to enjoy their homeland cooking by dining on Oaxacan-style tamales, tacos, sopes and huaraches.
"The food we have is more regional. It's different in how we prepare the food and it's all homemade. You can taste the difference once you try it," said Gricelda. "We'll have tacos — everyone loves tacos — and sopes, small, round homemade tortilla made with corn and has beans and meat."
Hector said all dishes are made to taste and quickly.
"We use a lot of spices. It all depends on what people want, they get it made to order," he said.
While the goal is to serve the food as quickly as possible the emphasis is on homemade.
"The guacamole we make it fresh every day. We have fresh squeezed drinks [such as] mango, guava and lemonade and we'll have a few desserts."
The weekly live music will begin later this month starting off with Mary Ann Palermo and First Take Band. Palermo will also handle booking the acts to play at the Lee restaurant.
"I'm looking for a mix of genres, including Latin music. March 26 will be our first date and for now we'll start with Saturdays only," she said.
The Herreras see the live entertainment as a complement to the fine food.
"With the music, it will be nice. People will get to enjoy it, eat their food, it's really important to us," Hector said.