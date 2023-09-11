Everyone wants to know: When is the Becket Country Store reopening?

BECKET — About five times a day, people ask Ryan Eley when the Becket Country Store will open.

Eley, of Tolland, bought the long-closed property in July 2022 for $238,500, took out a $237,807 five-year, adjustable rate commercial mortgage to finance the purchase.

He hoped to gut the store and reopen it by early spring, in time for the crush of campers and second-home owners who flock to Becket in the summer swelling the town’s population.

But it didn't work out that way.

Eley, who works in the Caribbean doing construction, said he had some projects to finish in the spring. And the property also needed more work than he anticipated.

His best answer to the question about opening: October.

The business, close to the town center on Route 8, has been dark since the previous owner shut it down in June 2017 after operating for about eight years.

Eley began gutting the building in the fall after flooding under the building damaged the building’s wood floors. He also initially planned to overhaul the building from oil heat to electric, and eventually to solar.

All of that is happening.

Eley also knew the plumbing and wiring needed work. He just didn’t anticipate the amount of work both would need, calling the project “more financially complex” than he expected.

“We ended up kind of reworking the whole wiring system, and then the well, the property service by a well, that whole system was needing to be replaced,” Eley told The Eagle Monday. “And that took some additional time too.”

Eley added a sidewalk and a paved parking lot, where he hopes to invite food trucks to stake their place in Becket.

He also decided to add two patios, one for offices and the other for customers of the deli counter that he’s anticipating will serve breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

He plans to have four electric vehicle charging stations on site as well.

Next summer, he also hopes to open an ice cream window for scooped hard ice cream.

There’s office space in the back of the building. Eley will use part of that space as headquarters for his company, RWE Construction Services, and he’ll have room to lease office space to others, possibly devoting some of it to a shared work space.

In addition, he’d like to host a farmers market to “promote the meeting space aspect of the property.”

He said the store will have firewood, ice and propane out front, some apparel with Becket and Becket Country Store on it inside, tobacco, beer, wine and liquor, providing he can get the permits to do so.

“It’ll be a typical convenience store with a little flair of a country store,” he said.