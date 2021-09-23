GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Pilates, a private-lesson studio, will officially open Oct. 6 at 321 Main St., Suite LL1, in the historic Berkshire Block building, at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets in Great Barrington, according to owner Doug Pollock, a licensed physical therapist and a certified pilates instructor.
Pollock, who lives in Great Barrington, has been involved in physical fitness since high school and has worked as a senior physical therapist at the Rusk Institutions of Rehabilitation at New York University’s Langone Medical Center. He has also served as chief physical therapist at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was the first president of the Long Island Association of Independent Physical Therapists. Pollack became a certified pilates instructor in 1995. Information: 413-429-4677, brkpilates@gmail.com.