New Mezze Hospitality Group restaurant Bluebird & Co. opens at the base of Jiminy Peak in Hancock

HANCOCK — Minutes prior to opening Bluebird & Co. on Thursday, Nancy Thomas expressed gratitude to her staff.
“Here we are,” Thomas said at the pre-shift meeting. “I can’t thank you enough for helping me get to this opening day. I haven’t opened a restaurant since 2007. And I can’t believe I keep doing this.”
It was the fifth time she’d opened a restaurant, she said, but the first with a “giant back yard.”
Thomas is co-owner of Mezze Hospitality Group. With co-owner Bo Peabody, she developed the concept of Bluebird & Co., “a globally inspired menu sourced with local ingredients, craft cocktails, and a curated selection of wine and beer,” located at the former Powder Hounds Restaurant & Tavern at the base of Jiminy Peak.
With more than 80 outdoor seats and fewer than 60 indoors, Thomas hopes the restaurant calls to mind a sense of adventure — and becomes a local favorite.
Without advertising its soft opening, about 200 customers have stopped by each night for snacks, small plates, sides, plates and desserts, as well as cocktails, wine, beer, and spirit-free cocktails. The restaurant is now open Thursdays through Mondays starting at 4 p.m. each day.
Mezze Hospitality Group bought the property for $950,000 on April 6 under the name 137 Fine Dining Inc., after the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission approved the liquor license transfer. The property includes more than 14 acres at 137 Brodie Mountain Road. Powder Hounds Restaurant & Tavern at Jiminy Peak was previously owned by Frederick Kruger.
According to its website, Mezze Hospitality Group, founded in 1996, is a Berkshire-based hospitality company that owns and operates Mezze Bistro + Bar in Williamstown and Mezze Events, Bluebird & Co. and the forthcoming Mezze Guesthouse. Previous concepts include, eleven and Cafe Latino, both at MASS MoCA, and allium in Great Barrington.
As Thomas explained the logistics and the menu to her staff Thursday, she stood behind the bar — near a photograph of the restaurant that previously stood on the site. The Hanson family, who owned the space before Kruger, had an apple orchard and grew blueberries. One 81-year-old neighbor who arrived opening night fondly recalled Claire Hanson’s apple pie.
Mezze Hospitality Group renovated the bathrooms, added a second-floor private party room with seating for 10, added new wallpaper to the bar and hung clusters of artifacts, such as ribbons from horse shows, paint-by-number paintings of rural scenes and both original artwork and framed posters throughout the restaurant.
Thomas said a friend found the objects to decorate the restaurant “from our community” that tell a story and “hark back to the past.”
“A lot of local artisans helped make the place real,” she said of the restaurant and bar.
In addition, walls were opened between the dining room and bar, and a fireplace was removed from one room that will eventually lead out to a deck. Light fixtures were changed, as well. Outside, white lights are strung up near picnic tables for outdoor seating.
At the end of the night, Thomas told staff that they would learn all the questions together.
“We’ll fold napkins, we’ll clean up, we’ll have a drink if you like,” she said. “And then I’d like to hear your feedback of what you learned from our guests on the floor.”
She said she fully expected the first weekend to be “a series of tweaks, and you guys are very important for us to make those tweaks correctly.”
The staff sampled a full menu tasting days before the opening.
The Naked & the Famous, her favorite mixed drink on the menu, is “spirit forward,” meaning it has high alcoholic content.
Whiskey Smash features a house-made 7UP that Thomas said she’s proud of. She credited a kitchen worker for creating the beverage.
Thomas explained her decision to price house wines by the glass at $9.
“I was trying to be cognizant that life is expensive today, and making some things affordable felt like the right thing at Bluebird.
“As our guests learn from us what we’re aiming for, which is integrity of our product,” she said, “I work hard to find things that I can stand behind and fit our brand, but these things are meant to be affordable and fun and accessible.”
As she spoke of the wine list, she also spoke to the ambience she hopes to create.
“This is summer in a glass,” she said, referring to a rosé made in Southern France. “This is really fun, and enjoyable. If you need vocabulary, we will work on it every single day. Say summer in a box.”
Of a Sicilian red, “I always describe Nero d’Avolo as like a gypsy dancing, a little sassy and gravelly and rustic,” sashaying as she spoke. “And that’s what I love about that wine.”
There are four draft beers, all from New England or New York, including a Double IPA from 14th Star Brewery in St. Albans, Vt., meaning that there is double the alcohol, or about 8 percent in the India Pale Ale.
“You have to be more mindful of your responsibility in serving people, not over-serving, when they have a double IPA,” she told the wait staff. “It’s not something you like to see someone have a fourth beer.”
Peabody ate at Bluebird & Co. on Thursday night for the opening.
"I really wanted the price point to be inviting for people, and I think we really accomplish that," Peabody told The Eagle on Monday, adding that the ambience is right. "The food is phenomenal. I wasn't worried about that."
The restaurant's multiple indoor and outdoor spaces do pose some challenges for service, Peabody said.
"I think it's going to take us like a month or two until we understand the flow," he said, adding he's asking people to be patient.
On Thursday, after her formal remarks, Thomas asked staff if they had questions. Some did, particularly about pronunciation of menu items, and she spoke of the process of making the items in addition to pronouncing their names.
Explaining that her mother is from Morocco and her father from Oklahoma, she said, the Grilled Kefta and the Okie Burger represent “my heritage, my upbringing.”
The pre-shift meeting, “is the most important 30 minutes of our day,” Thomas said afterward. “It is in my mind the most reciprocal I can be as an employer to an employee, to always be educating them on our industry. I give them the tools they need to do their job well and they always impress me.”
As to her vision for Bluebird & Co., “We all like to have fun when we go out, and have a good time,” she said. “And it feels like there's a lot of possibility at this venue for fun.”
IF YOU GO ...
WHERE: 137 Brodie Mountain Road
WHEN: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Monday
WHAT: Restaurant and bar with indoor seating and outdoor seating as well as a private dining room that seats 10
FOR RESERVATIONS: Visit eatatbluebird.com, call 413-738-9002 or email hello@eatatbluebird.com