Nicholas Felix wants to open Winbrooke in Tyringham as a high-end, pop-up dinner restaurant

TYRINGHAM — After spending $3.5 million on a full remodel of Winbrooke, his childhood home, Nicholas Felix is hoping to open it as a combination of event space, catering service and dinner-only restaurant.
Felix said Winbrooke has been operating as an event space since last summer. Now he has received a permit to install a commercial kitchen at the 28-acre property at 8 Webster Road, which overlooks Tyringham Cobble. He has yet to design the space and install the ovens. This week, he returned to the town seeking a special permit for a restaurant. The Planning Board public hearing has not been scheduled.
His plan is to open at first as a high-end pop-up space, with a rotating group of chefs for dinner by reservation-only from Wednesday to Sunday starting in mid-June of this year through the summer and early fall. On the nights an event is booked, standard restaurant seating would not be available.
He is recruiting chefs — from Berkshire County, New York City, Boston and beyond — who will take a one- or two-week gig, which they and he would consider an audition. In the longer term, Felix said he hopes to choose a single chef to staff both the restaurant at Winbrooke and be its on-site caterer.
“So it's almost like a rotating carousel of talent," he said, "where you get a slightly different experience, but to the elevated standard that Winbrooke is.”
When he was young, Felix with his family first moved from Brooklyn to Great Barrington, then to the Tyringham home. He grew up there, attending Catholic schools in Pittsfield. After his parents divorced in the 2000s, his mother, Dr. Veronica Deyeso, continued living in the home but the maintenance got ahead of her.
Felix and family members started restoring the house in 2018.
It once was the residence of philanthropist and socialite Brooke Astor during her second marriage, to Charles Henry Marshall. She became Brooke Astor about a year after Marshall died, when she married her third husband, Vincent Astor in 1953.
The name Winbrooke is from Astor, and Felix eagerly points out the elements of the house that she added, particularly the library and a mantel in the private dining room.
When Felix was growing up, the only restaurant in Tyringham, Sunset Farm, was within walking distance of his childhood home. In 2006, Sunset Farm morphed into a bed-and-breakfast and event space, eventually closing in 2011. Since then, no new restaurants have opened in Tyringham, he said.
In an accompanying description of his future plans, Felix said the Winbrooke eventually would be open all week, with occupancy a maximum of 49 six days, and 99 the seventh.
He said there would be no more than 10 employees at the site. The plan is to offer a leisurely experience for diners.
“It's an exclusive experience,” Felix said. “As soon as you start jamming in 100 covers a night, 100 seats a night and high turnover, you lose the element of service, you lose the panache and the cachet.”