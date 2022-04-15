Job description: Paralegals assist lawyers in preparing and organizing various legal documents for upcoming cases and trials. They prepare affidavits and correspondence, discussing case details with attorneys and clients and organizing different files for different legal proceedings.

Skills and qualifications: Certification, associate’s degree or bachelor's degree in paralegal studies recommended but not required. Most paralegal professionals get their training on the job rather than in a classroom setting. Other requirements include an investigative mind, strong research skills, a working knowledge of legal database software, experience in preparing legal reports, communication and time management skills.

Salary expectations: A paralegal's average salary is $50,550 per year, but compensation can depend on level of experience, education and geographic location.

*Source: Indeed.com.