PITTSFIELD — In almost any profession that deals with the public, there are some people that you see and others that you don’t.
Take a law firm for example. The attorneys deal with the public, but they couldn’t do their jobs without the paralegals who are in the background performing the prep work.
Nicole Dearstyne understands how much work goes into that preparation. She’s been a paralegal for 26 years, mostly at the Pittsfield law firm of Martin & Oliveira.
We spoke with the Pittsfield resident recently about how she became a paralegal, what the job’s responsibilities are, and her advice to others who may be interested in working in her field.
Q: What made you interested in becoming a paralegal?
A: Actually, I don’t know if It was something that interested me. I was a young mother, and my mother was a legal secretary at Cain Hibbard (& Myers) for years and years. So I was actually looking to further my career. I was at the (Berkshire) Museum as a membership secretary and I kind of wanted to not be long term in nonprofit obviously because being a single mother I wanted to earn more money.
Q: So what happened next?
A: So my mother had worked with a paralegal at Cain Hibbard who had then worked at Martin & Oliveira on North Street. She told Attorney Bill Martin that I know this lady who I used to work with at Cain Hibbard who has a daughter that’s looking for a job and her mother’s really smart. He brought me into an interview and said, “Let’s see if this apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” And he gave me a chance. So at 18 I started at Martin & Oliveira on North Street. I’m 44 now and been doing it since then.
Q: Did you have any training or go to
school?
A: I didn’t go to school or have any official training. My training was really just on the job. I just learned. I was dedicated and enthusiastic about learning and having the opportunity to prove myself. I was inquisitive. I asked a lot of questions. I read a lot in order to teach myself ... Back in the day when I started it was when the attorneys used red pens to edit a paralegal’s work. They didn’t get into the document on the computer and just edit it. So I learned by correction for years.
Q: What does a paralegal do?
A: It’s day-to-day general operations, mail, email, new intakes, file management ... it’s different depending on what area of law you’re working with. Right now the main focus I’m working on is probate estates when people pass away ... You’re the first face usually when the client calls in. It’s getting them scheduled, and once the client makes contact with the attorney it kind of all comes back to you to open up and start working on whatever the client’s needs are.
Q: What other types of law have you been involved with?
A: When I first started I started off handling litigation matters, personal injury, collection cases, bankruptcy. I did a little bit of corporate work in real estate with transactions. Then after going over to (the law firm of) Cianflone and & Cianflone I still did litigation and personal injury. Then I picked up estate planning ... I’ve been primarily focused on that since 2012.
Q: What’s the hardest part of the law for a paralegal to work on?
A: I think they’re all equally challenging. They’re all equally rewarding in their own way. I definitely have a good knowledge base for a lot of areas ... It’s all in what your personality matches up good with. Real estate is probably my least favorite. It tends to be shorter-based so your relationships with your clients are shorter and quicker and your deadlines are fast paced, less than 60 days. I enjoy probate and litigation and personal injury more because you kind of get a better rapport with your clients, I feel. It’s long term.
Q: How do you get to know them better?
A: When I’m dealing with them on a probate matter, it can be anything from a year to two years. The same with litigation. You get a good relationship with them to tend to get to know them more on a personal basis. It’s more rewarding to me, anyways, because they’re just really thankful for something that you’ve helped them through ... This past summer I had a client make me drive out to her house with my husband because she made me some pickled beets because we got talking about pickled beets. That to me is gratifying. I know that I’ve helped them, and I’ve touched them in their hardest times.
Q: What’s the hardest part of a paralegal’s job?
A: It’s got to be file maintenance and time management. Currently, I have 90 open active probate files in addition to working for another attorney here where I do all of his accounting and billing. You have to be sure to give each file due diligence and the time that it needs and sometimes fitting that into 40 hours can be stressful. You’ve just got to find a way to manage that ... Just being focused and organized is very important, which I feel I’m very good at.
Q: What the worst part of your job?
A: The worst part of my job, probably for me, but it might not pertain to every paralegal, is that when I leave for home at 5:30-6 o’clock I just can’t shut work off. My brain continues to circulate around work when I get home. So sometimes when I get home I have to grab my phone and send myself an email to work reminding myself of something I thought of.
Q: What’s the best part of your job?
A: The people I meet and I always really like it when we have a different kind of issue that comes up in probate ... something out of the ordinary or unusual. I really like to get into why we have to do what we do or why we have to follow these procedures or really figure out problem solving.
Q: How has a paralegal’s job changed since you started?
A: One of the biggest things that I’ve seen change is that what I first started in 1996 email wasn’t really a big thing. Back then there was snail mail, so to say. You would do a lot of things by paper and that would buy you time to work on your next project before you had to get back to that matter or that path. So it wasn’t the instant gratification that you have in today’s world. Now everything is email, everything is online, everything can be submitted simultaneously. So something that may have taken three weeks 20 years ago, might now only take a couple of days. It’s just much more fast paced ... That’s where the time management comes in, too. How do you manage so many things so quickly and still give each file the time that it deserves.
Q: Do you like the old way or the new way better?
A: I am completely open to adapting and learning, so I’m just rolling with the punches. Interview me again when I’m 65 and I’m sure I’ll have a different answer. Right now at my age, I’m still OK with adapting, but I’m not sure what technology will bring in the next 20 years
Q: What’s your ultimate goal in the legal profession?
A: My children, and my husband and my family told me 20 years ago why don’t you go to law school. You can do it. You can do it. I mean, would that be something that I would really want to do? In the back of my head, yes, but I don’t know if I could commit to that, I think ... I like what I do. Would I like to be more advanced financially? Yes. But not if I don t enjoy what I do.
I’m proud of myself. I was a very young mom. I just had to hit the ground running. I had to make a living, and I think I’ve done fairly well for myself ... I’m happy with the path that I’ve chosen.
Q: What advice would give to someone who wants to be a paralegal?
A: One thing I would say is to keep a level mindset. You’re not just going to come in and be doing legal research and writing pleadings and drafting motions and affidavits. It really entails the day-to-day operations of mail, correspondence, email ... You have to be self motivated, you have to be driven to prove yourself that you’re willing to put the time and the effort in. You’ve got to start at the bottom and you’ve got to work your way up and it’s slow moving sometimes. But you will get there.