Nicole 'Nikki' Dimitropolis originally wanted to be a nurse. But she found it more rewarding helping people as a hairstylist

Hairstylist

Job description: Hairstylists wash, cut, color and style people's hair. It is a popular profession. Hair styling was recently ranked sixth on U.S. News & World Report's list of the 25 best jobs to obtain without having a college degree.

Requirements: Hairstylists don't need to obtain a college degree, but most board-approved cosmetology programs require a high school diploma or GED for admittance. Some cosmetology and barbering state boards offer apprenticeship programs to those who want to gain early practical experience in the field. Students can often apply when they turn 16. After they complete their apprenticeship and have met the number of training hours required for their specialty, they’re eligible to sit for the licensing exam.

Becoming licensed: Hairstylists are required to pass a licensing exam to become certified. Requirements for registration include completing a training program and practice hours, filling out an application, and paying a fee.

Licensed hairstylists must complete a training program approved by a state board. Most states require hairstylists to attend a full cosmetology program. License requirements vary from state to state. In some circumstances, applying for a license is a separate process from taking the licensing exams. Check with state licensing boards for details.

Practice, practice, practice: Licensed hairstylists are required to periodically take classes to remain up-to-date on current practices and regulations and to renew their licenses.

Financial compensation: As of May 2018, Massachusetts was ranked second among the top five states where hairstylists earn the highest salaries, at $42,260, behind only the District of Columbia. Employment opportunities for hairstylists nationally are expected to grow 8 percent between 2018 and 2028. California had the highest number of employed hairstylists at 33,570 in 2018, followed by Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.

