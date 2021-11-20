BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Allison Niemi, a family medicine physician, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Pownal campus and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. She had served as a family medicine physician at Shaftsbury Medical Associates in Shaftsbury, Vt., for the past 17 years.
Niemi completed her undergraduate studies at James Madison University in Virginia, her medical degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and her residency in family medicine at the Medical College of Georgia.
She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians, and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations.