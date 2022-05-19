Nine Berkshire County-based cultural venues are among the 115 organizations across Massachusetts that have received a total of $113 million in fiscal 2022 grants from the Cultural Facilities Fund, which is administered by MassDevelopment and the Mass. Cultural Council. The funding is slated for infrastructure improvements.
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in Becket received $200,000 to develop the design for a performance space to replace the Doris Duke Theater, which burned down in November 2020.
Also receiving grants were the Becket Arts Center; Berkshire Art Museum; Berkshire Music School; Community Access to the Arts; IS183 in Stockbridge; Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art; Norman Rockwell Museum; and Shakespeare & Co.