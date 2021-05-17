PITTSFIELD — Nine contestants have been selected to compete in Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County’s Welcome Back Tourism virtual pitch contest at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. The public is invited to watch the contest and vote for their favorites.
The contestants include: Brian Pearson of Adventure East with “Outdoor Adventures”; Eugene Carr, Berkshire Busk! Street Festival; Marlee Tyska of Berkshire Greenleaf & Wellness, “outdoor hikes”; Justin Allen of Berkshire Media, “Berkshire Videos”: Nicholas Russo of Crosswalk Coffee, “bike-powered coffee cart”; and Leslie Woodward of Edenesque, “Artisanal Nutmilk.”
Also competing are Lindsey Mancari of Holistic Collective in the Shire, "wellness center"; Sarah Real and Mike Dell'Aquila, Hot Plate Brewing Co., "craft brewery"; and Douglas Seaburg and Brian Barde of ShantyShare, "ice fishing shanties."
Registration is required. Registration: https://bit.ly/EFAattendpitch