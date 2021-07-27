WESTWOOD — After several weeks of short increases that inched prices over the $3 mark, state and county gas prices appear to be leveling off for now. The average gas price in both Massachusetts and Berkshire County has remained at $3.02 for the second straight week, according to AAA Northeast. The state’s average gas price is 13 cents lower than the national average, which dropped two cents this week to $3.15.
“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark.”