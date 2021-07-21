WESTWOOD — The average gas price in both Berkshire County and Massachusetts has remained at $3.02 per gallon this week, according to AAA Northeast. This week’s state price is 7 cents higher than a month ago and 89 cents higher than at this time last year. It is also 15 cents lower than the national average.
“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”
The national average is 3 cents higher than last week, 10 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than at this time last year.