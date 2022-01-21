PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College is accepting nominations for its annual 40 Under Forty Awards, which honored talented millennials and Generation Z professionals who have shown their support for the region through leadership, community service, and a deep dedication to improving the quality of life for those living and working in the community. The nomination deadline is March 1.
Nominees for 40 Under Forty must be 39 years old or younger as of Sept. 30, 2022 and must work in Berkshire County. Nominations can be submitted by anyone who knows of a potential nominee. A panel of judges reviews the nominations and will score them according to four criteria: career path, commitment to the community, outside recognition and overall nomination.
To submit nominations, go to www.berkshirecc.edu/40under40. Awards will be presented at a special ceremony in the fall. Information: BCC Office of Advancement, 413-236-2185, or 40under40@berkshirecc.edu.