Nominations being accepted for Berkshire Nonprofit Awards

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is accepting nominations for the sixth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards, which will be held in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle on May 23 at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield.

Nonprofit Center logo

The awards recognize outstanding work being done by people in the nonprofit sector.

Nominations are being solicited from across the Berkshires in seven categories: Executive Leadership, Board Leadership, Rock Star, Unsung Hero, Volunteer, Youth Leadership and Lifetime Achievement. One honoree in each category will be chosen by a panel of judges and profiled in a special section in The Berkshire Eagle. Nominations are due March 17.

The Nonprofit Center is also currently seeking sponsors for this celebratory event. Information: npcberkshires.org, 413-441-9542.

