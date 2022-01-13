GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is currently seeking nominations for the fifth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards, which the center, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, will host via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. May 24. The awards recognize notable work being done by individuals in the nonprofit sector. State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, will co-host the 45-minute Zoom event
Nominations are being solicited from across the Berkshires in seven categories: Executive Leadership, Board Leadership, Rock Star, Unsung Hero, Volunteer, Youth Leadership and Lifetime Achievement. One honoree in each category will be chosen by a panel of judges and profiled in a special section in The Berkshire Eagle. The nomination deadline is Feb. 28.
As part of the 2022 awards event, NPC will again give away a $3,000 cash prize to one nonprofit chosen at random from those in attendance. The NPC is also currently seeking sponsors for the event. Information: npcberkshires.org.