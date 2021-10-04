ALBANY, N.Y. — The University at Albany School of Business is accepting nominations for a new program, the High Peaks Impact Awards, to recognize businesses from New York’s greater Capital Region that demonstrate sustainable practices within their operations. Businesses located in Berkshire County are eligible to be nominated. The nomination deadline is Thursday.
The purpose of the award is to promote environment, social and governance efforts taking place locally and to recognize companies that exhibit business models that benefit and provide value to stakeholders and the community.
The inaugural HPIA will be awarded Oct. 15 during a symposium at the Massry Center for Business, co-sponsored by the School of Business and the New York State Writers Institute. Information/nominations: Jennifer North, 518-956-8370.