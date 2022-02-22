WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is seeking nominations from Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties for the Pynchon Award, which recognizes those residents of the region who have rendered outstanding service to the community.
The nomination deadline is March 31.
The Order of William Pynchon was established by the Advertising Club in 1915 to recognize and encourage individuals whose lives and achievements typified the ideals of promoting citizenship and the building of a better community in Western Massachusetts.
A complete list of recipients since 1915 can be found at adclubwm.org/pynchon-awards.
To nominate an individual, submit a letter explaining why the nominee should be considered. Information: adclubwm.org. Nominations must be submitted to: William Pynchon Trustees, Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 1022, West Springfield, MA 01090-1022 or by email to info@adclubwm.org.