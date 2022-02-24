Nominees are being sought for the 2022 New England Leopold Conservation Award, which recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on private, working land.
Named after renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, in New England the $10,000 award is presented with the New England Forestry Foundation, and Wildlands and Woodlands, Farmlands and Communities.
Nominations can be submitted on behalf of a landowner in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont. Landowners also can nominate themselves.
The application can be found at sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The application deadline date is July 18. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org.
If mailed, applications must be postmarked by July 18 and mailed to: Leopold Conservation Award, care of New England Forestry Foundation, P.O.Box 1346, Littleton MA.