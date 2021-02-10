PITTSFIELD — Nonotuck Resource Associates, which has facilities in Lee and Pittsfield, has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.
Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for organizations with more than 150 employees, and those that might have operations in multiple markets. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.
Nonotuck, established in 1972, offers shared living, adult family care and individualized services for people with disabilities.