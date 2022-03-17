GREAT BARRINGTON — Mary Vasquez-Slack has joined the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires as Administrative and Marketing Manager, while Clemente Sajquiy Ramirez has joined the organization’s board.
In her position, Vasquez-Slack will help create and maintain resources for nonprofits including the Giving Back guide and virtual resource directory, and manage events, marketing and communications.
Ramirez, an entrepreneur, artist and activist, is the founder of Green River Property Care. He was recently selected as one of Berkshire Community College’s 40 under Forty awardees for helping to create a safe environment for immigrants in Berkshire County. Originally from Guatemala, Ramirez has lived in the Berkshires for 13 years.