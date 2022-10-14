Nonprofit Center, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to hold free workshops for nonprofits

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has partnered with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to offer eight free workshops during the month of October to help nonprofits build capacity and become more resilient.
The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" is open to all nonprofit organizations. A limited amount of one-on-one technical assistance is also available.
The offerings include a three-part series on fundraising communications essentials with one in-person workshop at Marble House in Lee, followed by two webinars on subsequent Friday mornings.
Additional webinars include "Nonprofit Digital Marketing 101," "Program Evaluation for Lean Nonprofits," and "Board Meetings & Best Practices." Some webinars will be held during evening hours to accommodate all-volunteer organizations.
On Oct. 28, Boston-based Philanthropy Massachusetts will visit the Berkshires to present a grant research workshop at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge.
Small and grassroots organizations are encouraged to take advantage of these professional development opportunities. Information/registration: npcberkshires.org.