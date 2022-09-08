Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires to hold resource fair for nonprofits at the Country Club of Pittsfield

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will host a resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Country Club of Pittsfield.
The goal of the fair is to connect nonprofits with the business services and products they need to thrive. Sponsored by the Massachusetts CORE plan, a 401K program for small nonprofits, and Toole Insurance, the fair is a first of its kind in that it caters specifically to nonprofit needs.
Local vendors as well as regional providers including Massachusetts Health Connector will be among the 40 businesses featured. Small businesses are welcome to attend and participate as vendors.
The event is free to nonprofit attendees but registration is required. The tabling fee for vendors is $100. Information: tinyurl.com/2ycxzhmx.