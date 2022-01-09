GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is currently acting as the fiscal sponsor for four small Berkshire nonprofits, which will allow them to legally begin fundraising under the Nonprofit Center’s umbrella as a 501(c)(3) organization.
The four nonprofits are Latinas413, Love of T Foundation, Stewards of H.O.P.E. and The Story Sanctuary. The Nonprofit Center is also serving as a fiscal sponsor for a fifth organization, Berkshire Busk, which formed last summer.
It takes about six months for the Internal Revenue Service to process applications from organizations for official 501(c)(3) status, according to the Nonprofit Center’s Executive Director Liana Toscanini. The four organizations that are being sponsored are already providing programs and funding support for their missions. Fiscal sponsorship provides a mechanism for them to raise funds, receive fiscal oversight and built-in technical support through the many programs and services of the NPC. For more information on fiscal sponsorship, go to