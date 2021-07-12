CUMMINGTON — It Takes a Village of Cummington recently was selected by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network to receive the award for excellence by a small nonprofit in the organization's 2021 Nonprofit Excellence Awards.
The local entry was honored along with the competition's five other category winners at a recent ceremony at the Statehouse in Boston.
The winners were nominated by their peers and other community members. An independent panel of judges reviewed over 180 nominations from across the state and selected 29 finalists, from which the six award winners were chosen.
It Takes a Village was the only nonprofit from Western Massachusetts to win an award in any of the six categories.