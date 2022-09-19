A nonprofit fair to be held Wednesday is designed to connect organizations with the resources they need

PITTSFIELD — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will host a resource fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Country Club of Pittsfield.
The goal of the fair is to connect nonprofits with the business services and products they need to thrive. Sponsored by the Massachusetts CORE plan, a 401K program for small nonprofits, and Toole Insurance, the fair is a first of its kind in that it caters specifically to nonprofit needs.
Short panel discussions will be held on cryptocurrency donations and donor-advised funds, along with a demonstration on the foundation source directory. Added attractions include chair massage, a chocolate station, visiting puppies from Berkshire Humane Society, door prizes and networking. Berkshire County legislators will be in attendance.
Local vendors as well as regional providers including Massachusetts Health Connector will be among the businesses featured. For a list of the 30 participating vendors that cater to nonprofit organizations, visit npcberkshires.org/nonprofit-resource-fair/
The event is free, and walk-ins are welcome, but registration is appreciated at npcberkshires.org.