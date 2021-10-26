GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with Greylock Federal Credit Union and Guardian Life Insurance Co., is conducting a Berkshires-specific nonprofit salary survey. Nonprofits are encouraged to participate by Nov. 15 in order to receive a free copy of the resulting report.
The Nonprofit Salary Survey is being conducted by Nash Insights of Pittsfield and takes about 15 minutes to complete. It includes questions about salaries by title, as well as benefits including insurance, retirement, vacation and paid holidays for full-time and part-time employees.
There also are several questions related to equity.
Link to the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/NPC-survey-salary. A worksheet is available for nonprofits to gather data in advance of entering responses online.
Questions/information: 413-441-9542.