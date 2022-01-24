GREAT BARRINGTON — Five Berkshire County nonprofit support organizations will hold a virtual town hall for fellow nonprofits with the Berkshires' legislative delegation via Zoom on Jan. 31. The hours are 10 to 11:30 a.m. The registration deadline is Thursday at npc.berkshires.org.
The participating nonprofit organizations include Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation of Sheffield; Berkshire United Way of Pittsfield; Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires in Great Barrington; Northern Berkshire United Way in North Adams; and Williamstown Community Chest.
Conversation topics will include workforce and housing challenges, and accessing federal stimulus funds. A question and answer session will follow the discussion. The event is free to nonprofit leaders. To submit questions in advance, email elizabeth@npcberkshires.org by Thursday. Information: npcberkshires.org.