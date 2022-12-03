Norman Rockwell Museum adds two new board members, elects officers

STOCKBRIDGE — George Bain and Robyn Phillips-Pendleton were recently elected to the Norman Rockwell Museum’s board of trustees at the museum’s annual meeting. The board now has 32 members.
Newly elected officers include: Roberta McCulloch-Dews as third vice president; Tom Ruffing as treasurer replacing John V. Frank; and Jill Hai as clerk succeeding John Hyson. The board’s other officers include Dolf Berle, chairman and president; Mary Grant, first vice president, and Peter C. Williams, second vice president.
Three other trustees, Walter and Mary Jo Engels and Bill Hargreaves, have transitioned from active board service to trustees emeriti.
Bain is a freelance editor and writer from Jamesville, N.Y., who worked as a reporter and editor for 35 years at newspapers in Syracuse, N.Y., Baltimore and Northampton. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and from Union College with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in American studies. He holds a master of arts degree in public administration from the Maxwell School of Public Affairs from Syracuse University, His family served as models for a number of Rockwell’s artworks. The museum’s archive is named for his mother, Caroline Dwight Bain.
Phillips-Pendleton is best known to the museum as co-curator and author for the museum’s 2022 exhibition, Imprinted: Illustrating Race. She is a visual storyteller and designer, who has served as interim director of the MFA in Illustration Practice program at Maryland Institute College of Art and as a professor of visual communications in the Department of Art and Design at the University of Delaware. She is also a member of the Norman Rockwell Museum National Advisory Board for Enduring Ideals: Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms, which travels internationally.