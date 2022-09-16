She once wrote a play about a cafe. Soon Dede Webber will star in her own bakery drama

NORTH ADAMS — The storefront that once housed Neville's Donut Shop, city landmark, will soon have a new life as a bakery and cafe. "The Boho Parlor," a handmade sign on the door of 145 Eagle St. now reads.

In coming months, Dede Webber is planning to open a bakery and cafe there. For more than a year, she has been selling baked goods she makes at home at the farmers market in North Adams under the name Bohemian Nouveaux Bakery.

"Hey, I wish I could get your muffins on a Wednesday," she said customers tell her at the weekend farmers market. When The Boho Parlor opens, they can.

The name, The Boho Parlor, is a combination of Webber's existing bakery business and The Parlor Cafe, which operated on Union Street and closed last year.

The cafe's owner, Julia Daly, plans to help Webber at The Boho Parlor.

A brick-and-mortar space is a lifelong dream for Webber, who as a kid was often playing pretend cafe. Then in college, she wrote a play about a woman who owned a cafe. "If that isn't foreshadowing, I don't know what is," she said with a laugh.

At The Boho Parlor, Webber plans to serve egg sandwiches, quiche, and of course, pastries and baked goods. It will be an expansion from selling at the farmers market, where she is only able to sell shelf-stable products. A cafe means she can sell baked goods with buttercream frosting, among other treats.

She envisions the space taking on an "old school bakery cafe feeling."

Webber does not yet have an opening date — working on a "shoestring" budget, she is applying for business grants and hopes to fund raise to help start the new venture.

"The basic plan is to start small, but we'll aim to be open all day," Webber said. In the meantime, she is renting the space and working to set it up.

While Webber has been spending time in the storefront recently, people have noticed and stopped in to reminisce about Neville's, which closed in 2005 after a 50-year run. Passersby have pop in to tell Webber what their favorite donuts were, back in the day.

"We have a lot of magic going on here," she said.