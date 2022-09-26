North Adams Chamber of Commerce will hold a series of business workshops

NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams Chamber of Commerce is holding five business workshops this fall. The events will cover business basics, technological essentials and marketing tips to grow small business.
“Business 101” will kick off the series from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4. Workshops also are scheduled for Oct, 24, Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
All workshops are scheduled to take place at the North Adams Chamber office, 85 Main St., Suite 200A, except for the Oct. 24 session, which will be held at Greylock Works. Workshops with higher registrations will take place next to the North Adams Chamber office at Terra Nova. Registrants will be notified after enrolling. Information: tinyurl.com/26z2esrj.