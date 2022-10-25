<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams Chamber of Commerce to hold small business workshops in November

NORTH ADAMS — North Adams Chamber of Commerce will hold three technology makeover series workshops in November to assist small businesses in the Northern Berkshires.

“Get Organized: Digital Management Tools for Workflow Efficiency” will be held Nov. 7; “Get Found: Digital Marketing Basics to Get Your Business Found," on Nov. 14; and “Get Social: Social Media Marketing Strategies and Content Planning,” on Nov. 21.

Classes are $15 each, or $30 for all three. Sessions run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held in the chamber office at 85 Main St., Suite 200A. Information/registration” nachamber.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all