North Adams Chamber of Commerce to hold small business workshops in November

NORTH ADAMS — North Adams Chamber of Commerce will hold three technology makeover series workshops in November to assist small businesses in the Northern Berkshires.
“Get Organized: Digital Management Tools for Workflow Efficiency” will be held Nov. 7; “Get Found: Digital Marketing Basics to Get Your Business Found," on Nov. 14; and “Get Social: Social Media Marketing Strategies and Content Planning,” on Nov. 21.
Classes are $15 each, or $30 for all three. Sessions run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held in the chamber office at 85 Main St., Suite 200A. Information/registration” nachamber.org.