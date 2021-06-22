NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Franklin County Community Development Corp. and Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services, recently was awarded $160,000 in state money to work directly and more deeply with entrepreneurs and business owners to help them overcome the many challenges caused by COVID-19.
The money will help build more resilient businesses, expand opportunities for existing businesses and, in particular, focus on under-served communities and low- and moderate-income entrepreneurs in the city and in rural communities.
The state is providing flexible loan capital to organizations working with small businesses to get financing to the businesses that need it to stabilize and grow. The Franklin County Community Development Corp. was awarded $1.25 million of capital for businesses in Western Massachusetts.