NORTH ADAMS — A small, family-owned company that has made plastic coin holders for more than 40 years has been sold to a California-based firm that manufactures materials for photo and scrapbooking albums and protective sleeves for computer tablets.
Air-Tite Holders on Curran Highway recently was sold for $1.4 million to a local affiliate of Ultra Pro International, of Commerce, Calif., according to documents filed at the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Adams.
Ultra Pro, founded in 1952, is a leading maker of sports and gaming collectible accessories, according to its website. The disposable protective sleeves are trademarked.
Ultra Pro also owns Hanover Accessories, of Minnetonka, Minn., a distributor of goods made from natural or man-made fibers. Air-Tite already is listed with Hanover as a subsidiary of Ultra Pro on that company's website, and North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard said the new owners plan to keep the company in the city and maintain it in its current form.
North Adams waived its right of first refusal on Air-Tite's site in the Robert Hardman Industrial Park so the new owners could take over the property, Bernard said.
The company’s former owner, Therrien Tanner Enterprises LLP, is a limited liability partnership consisting of brothers Glenn and Scott Therrien and their stepmother, Anne Therrien Tanner. Glenn and Scott’s father, the late Norman Therrien, was an inventor who founded Air-Tite in 1980, after spending 33 years at General Electric Ordnance writing technical manuals for submarines.
Norman Therrien, who died in 1997, designed Air-Tite’s system of holders and rings made of molded plastic that can fit all types and sizes of coins. The rings can be adjusted to become bigger or smaller so that collectors can keep several sizes of coins within the same holder. Air-Tite has manufactured these products since the company was founded in Dalton 41 years ago.
Air-Tite resided at five locations in Dalton, then spent 10 years at the Wyandotte Mill in Pittsfield before moving to North Adams. The company has been at its current location, in the back of the Robert Hardman Industrial Park on Curran Highway, since 2004.
In an interview with The Eagle in 2015, Scott Therrien said he wasn't sure how his father invented the ring system to hold coins.
“It’s inconceivable to produce molds for every single coin that’s been produced, even the U.S. coins from the 1700s and 1800s until now,” Scott said. “But, my father was able to come up with four sizes of holders. Within these holders, there’s a ring that’s black and white that has four different openings to gauge for coins.”