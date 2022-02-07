NORTH ADAMS — Four companies from the Mohawk Trail region, including two from North Adams, have been selected as finalists for small-business accelerator Lever’s 2022 Mohawk Trail Entrepreneur Challenge.
The North Adams finalists are Larkitecture, which is planning to build and sell a “teardrop”-style camping trailer featuring locally harvested wood products.
The other North Adams finalist, Coopers Wood Products, creates custom wood signs, mantles, beer taps, cabinets and more, frequently using reclaimed barn wood.
The other two finalists are The Cruckfather LLC, of Shelburne, and Hall Tavern Farm in Charlemont.
These wood-based businesses now begin a startup acceleration to refine their business plans and pitches and work with mentors.
The challenge will culminate in a final pitch event in May, at which the winning company will receive a $25,000 innovation grant from Lever.