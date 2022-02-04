Million-dollar house listing in this North Adams neighborhood? Zillow says yes ... but, um, no

NORTH ADAMS — A real estate listing for a $1.04 million duplex at 8 River St. in North Adams has been getting a lot of love from online home shoppers. They can use a virtual 3D model to inspect its sleek lines and oversized windows nook by nook.
The elegant, Scandinavian-looking townhome has been drawing scads of virtual visitors — more than 1,500 of them as of this week, with nearly two dozen people opting to “save” the listing.
Zillow.com shoppers can save this listing all they want, but they can’t buy it. Not here at least.
I found that out by driving by. The corner at Eagle and River streets, and the actual 8 River St. address, is home to Dave’s Package Store.
And yet, the “River House” — all 2,037 supposed square feet of it — has been listed for sale here for 247 days, according to one of the world’s go-to real estate websites. All through the second COVID-19 summer and fall and into this winter.
If it did sit here, it would be a rare gem in a working-class neighborhood. Further up Eagle Street and out Franklin Street, a house badly in need of TLC is going for $44,900. According to Zillow, at least.
I requested information from Zillow about the 8 River St. marvel, using my name and cell phone number. That immediately brought several text messages from an employee named Alex. After repeatedly asking whether I was interested in buying the property (which seemed premature), Alex asked: “Just to make sure, you’re in the market to buy, correct?”
I was not — and did not want to misrepresent my interest. I drove by Dave’s Package Store one more time, then replied: “If the property listing is accurate, then yes, I’d like to know more about it.”
My concern, and reason for putting in a request to Zillow, was that someone might be using the real estate behemoth to market a fake property. I thought that this “Alex” — clearly many time zones away despite his 413 area code — might try to lure me into making an initial deposit of some kind, sight unseen, on a rare and wonderful property I couldn't bear to see slip away.
As real estate markets overheated this past year, people were known to make offers without visiting a property.
Reporters need to disclose their identities and purposes when gathering material for stories. Permit me a small “but.” I feel it is acceptable to make small, initial inquiries as a member of the public, when I think there exists a public interest in ruling out consumer fraud.
Just a probe, a test — and then a reporter should get back to full disclosures.
One fact argued against this being a scam. If it was, wouldn’t the fraudster have better luck separating a fool from his money at a lower listing price? And if this has happened before, after being on the site for eight months, wouldn’t Zillow have pulled the fake listing by now?
Alex set up a call for 8 a.m. the next morning. My phone rang at 8:01. It was Kengi, from Zillow. I asked him to spell his name. I asked if he was the listing agent.
“We would be connecting you with a buyer’s agent,” he said.
Hold on, he said. I waited, then an Alex came on the line. It may or may not have been the Alex who texted me the day before. Please hold on, he said. A bit of elevator music later, a local real estate agent, a woman associated with a Pittsfield firm, came on the line.
“Where is this property?” I asked.
“In Williamstown,” she said. “Zillow has misrepresented the address.”
The River House is actually part of a large and ongoing development off Water Street in Williamstown known as The River Houses + Modern Mill.
The River House for sale in Williamstown is one of four built so far; the other three are under contract to sell. Plans call for 14 to take shape along the Green River. It is accurately listed on Berkshire County’s Multiple Listing Service site.
Sure enough, if you study the fine print a floor plan for the townhome, it shows "GREEN RIVER" at the top.
The places do look lovely, if pricey. “Condominiums integrate green living and modern design to bring the feeling of the Berkshire wilderness and beauty to your home,” the listing on Zillow says. “Private decks, carefully curated interior selections and efficient appliances have been selected for a custom design.”
Still eager to be of service, the Zillow information for the non-existent North Adams property estimates a monthly payment of $5,719, including a condo fee of $592.
Just for a bit of context, and a reality check, that monthly cost is $2,263 more than the entire monthly median family income in North Adams as of 2019 according to the Census Bureau.
Sarah Haskins, director of sales for the Williamstown project, says she has tried repeatedly to have Zillow correct the mistaken listing. It's not just a mapping glitch. She has gotten calls from prospective buyers who went to an open house at the North Adams address.
“Where are you?” they ask.
“I contacted them for months and months and months,” Haskins said of Zillow. “I could never get a person on the phone.”
She suspects that because part of the Williamstown development is on a newly developed road, River Run, Zillow’s mapping system picked up an incorrect street with “River” in its name.
“I can’t get into Zillow to edit it,” Haskins said. “I’m kind of out of luck. It’s been really frustrating with Zillow. In my last go-round with them, I never got a response.”
I texted back to the number used by Zillow when the company rushed to ask if I wanted to buy. After handing me off to the buyer's agent, Zillow wanted to know whether she'd done her job.
“I am a newspaper reporter with The Berkshire Eagle,” I wrote. I told them the buyer's agent had been helpful, then added: “Are you aware that this property is not at 8 River St. in North Adams?” I said the description matched what's rising at the Williamstown development — not in the backyard of a North Adams packie.
And I said the buyer’s agent told me Zillow had "misrepresented" the listing.
“Great! Glad to hear it,” came the response. Haskins, the sales director, says she's seen her share of those automated replies.
Zillow appears to have a known problem with maps. On the popular site Reddit, a recent post asks, "How can I fix Zillow’s map bull----?" You can spend a lot of time on Reddit, and other sites, hearing people sound off about Zillow's mapping blunders.
"I emailed them about this and got the auto response of 'someone will reach out shortly' three times over," a Reddit user said. "They never adjusted it. I wound up updating my description to read 'Please consult Google maps for an accurate location of this property, as Zillow map is inaccurate and incorrect."
Zillow's Help Center outlines steps that people can take to correct an address listing.
At Dave’s Package Store, the million-dollar non-building is not news.
“We’re aware,” said Payton Atwell, daughter of the owner, David C. Atwell, who bought the property in 2018. She came across the bogus Zillow listing a month or so ago, while looking at North Adams listings “just for fun.”
The Atwell family has a theory that the listing may not be a mistake, but rather a ploy by a landowner in the area to gauge interest in this sort of housing investment. Haskins thinks that's unlikely.
Meantime, the real owner of 8 River St. isn’t worried. He knows that's the Hoosic River flowing by, not the Green.
“He’s known about it for some time,” Atwell said of her father, who's been busy this month posting photos of Dave's Package Store beverage coozies sitting atop sunlit restaurant tables in Florida. “He’s not worried about it.”