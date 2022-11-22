<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams Winter Market will return for second year — in a new location

NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams Winter Market will return this weekend featuring dozens of local makers and entrepreneurs in a new location.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of 33 Main St. The event debuted last year at 77 Main St.

Vendors range from sewists and visual artists to food purveyors and second-hand clothing curators. The market is hosted by Savvy Hive, Made by Sarah Rose and Common Folk Artist Collective.

