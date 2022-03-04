NORTH ADAMS — Duffy Judge has been appointed interim executive director of the Northern Berkshire United Way by the organization’s board of directors.
He will fill the vacancy created when Christa Collier steps down from the position mid-month. The board is planning to announce a search for a permanent executive director in the coming months.
Collier, who came to the Northern Berkshire United Way in August 2016, is joining the Massachusetts Children’s Alliance, the statewide coalition of children’s advocacy centers, as director of training, education and special initiatives.
Judge has served as the development manager for the Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield since July 2017.