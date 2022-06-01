NORTH ADAMS — Northern Berkshire United Way will host the fourth annual Spirit of Caring Awards from 5-7 p.m. June 9 at 3 West Events in The Norad Mill. This is the first time in three years that the event will be held in-person.
This event honors individuals for their service to Northern Berkshire United Way, its network and the overall Northern Berkshire Community.
Amy Giroux will receive the Al Nelson Spirit of Caring Award; Stacy Parson the Spirit of the Future Award; and Alex Daugherty the Spirit of the Community Award. Adams Community Bank will be recognized at NBUW’s Campaign of the Year.
Information: email Patti Messina at pmessina@nbunitedway.org, or call 413-663-9062.