NORTH ADAMS — The Northern Berkshire United Way has named its board of directors and officers for the 2020-2021 year.
Leah Thompson, director of enrollment and development at the Berkshire Arts and Technology charter public school in Adams, was named president. She joined the board in 2017 and started volunteering with the organization in 2015, as an allocation committee volunteer.
Thompson previously served as vice president of board development and vice president of the board of directors.
Organizational officers continuing and elected to one-year terms were: vice president, Tim Burdick of Adams Community Bank; vice president of allocations, Yvette Stoddard of Hillcrest Educational Centers; vice president of finance, Aaron Gordon of Williams College; vice president of finance, Candace Wall of 413 Theraworks; vice president of board development, Kelly McCarthy of Berkshire Health Systems; vice president of community needs, William Blackmer, Massachusetts State Police (retired); vice president of campaign, Ellen Sutherland; and clerk, Sharon Burke, of Specialty Minerals.
Sharon Demyer Nemser and Dr. Charles Nemser will continue as campaign chairs for the 2020-2021 annual campaign. Campaigns primarily will be conducted virtually, which is not a platform the organization has used in the past.